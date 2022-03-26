Okinawa OKHI-90 Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.21 Lakh

Okinawa Autotech has launched the OKHI-90 electric scooter in India. In terms of design, the scooter gets 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels, LED headlight equipped with a sensitive light sensor for better visibility in dim surroundings, on-demand night driving, and driving in low-light conditions. The OKHI-90 has a knob-style automatic keyless start for quick and easy start-up

The OKHI-90 comes equipped with features including in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, luggage box light, geo-fencing and secure parking among others. The electric scooter alerts the rider with battery info, speed alerts, calls and notification alerts, as well as insurance and maintenance reminders. The user can download the Okinawa Connect App that comes loaded with a plethora of features to enhance the overall ownership experience. For isntance, it has the find My Scooter function which enables the customer to locate his/her Okinawa electric scooter. The new mobile application also allows the owners to immobilise their e-scooters in case of theft.

It also provides driver score tracking and monitoring, which is especially useful in ensuring the safety of the vehicle’s users. Boasting a glossy finish, the OKHI-90 is available in a variety of vibrant colours, including Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Grey, and Glossy Jewellery Blue.

Tested on Indian roads, the Okinawa OKHI-90 is a high-performance electric scooter powered by a centrally mounted 3800-watt motor. The scooter comes with two riding modes and can accelerate from 0 to 90kmph in just 10 seconds. In Eco mode, the rider can easily reach speeds of up to 55-60 km/h, and in Sports mode, up to 85-90 km/h. Powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery and fast charging, the OKHI-90 can go up to 160 km on a single charge.

