English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Okinawa Ridge+ E-Scooter with Detachable Lithium-Ion Battery Launched in India at Rs 64,988
The Okinawa Ridge+ e-scooter has a top speed of 55km/hr and a mileage of 120km/charge, which translates to 20paise/km mileage, as per the company.
Okinawa Ridge+ e-scooter in Midnight Blue colour. (Image: Okinawa)
Loading...
Okinawa Scooters has launched the Ridge+, an 800-watt, BLDC Motor (Water-Proof) e-scooter powered by Lithium-ion battery. Ridge+ is available in two colours – Lucent Orange/ Magna Grey & Midnight Blue. The company says that the Ridge+ e-scooter builds on the footsteps of its predecessor - the Ridge. The Ridge+ e-scooter has a top speed of 55km/hr and a mileage of 120km/charge. The electric scooter also features a loading capacity of 150kg. The Ridge+ has been priced at Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom, Pan India).
The Ridge+ also gets features like front and rear drum brakes, central locking, anti-theft alarm, keyless entry etc. In a first, it also features E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy and a Find My Scooter Function that allows customers to remotely locate your scooter. During the inaugural month of October 2018, the company aims to roll out 500 units of Ridge+ in a few states, followed with 1500 units of Ridge+ in November 2018.
Okinawa Ridge+ Lithium-ion Battery. (Image: Okinawa)
Commenting on the vision behind the vehicle, Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Autotech said, “After the positive response garnered by Ridge and Praise, Ridge+ is the result of Okinawa’s sustained desire to keep offering Indian commuters best-in-class EVs which are not only equal, but even better than their in-class conventional fuel variants. The Ridge+ offers great convenience by providing the detachable battery which makes the charging at ease. User can take out the battery & carry to their home or office for charging purpose. Equipped with a Micro-charger featuring Auto-cut that get the scooter up and running in 2 hours flat."
The Ridge+ also gets features like front and rear drum brakes, central locking, anti-theft alarm, keyless entry etc. In a first, it also features E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy and a Find My Scooter Function that allows customers to remotely locate your scooter. During the inaugural month of October 2018, the company aims to roll out 500 units of Ridge+ in a few states, followed with 1500 units of Ridge+ in November 2018.
Okinawa Ridge+ Lithium-ion Battery. (Image: Okinawa)
Commenting on the vision behind the vehicle, Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Autotech said, “After the positive response garnered by Ridge and Praise, Ridge+ is the result of Okinawa’s sustained desire to keep offering Indian commuters best-in-class EVs which are not only equal, but even better than their in-class conventional fuel variants. The Ridge+ offers great convenience by providing the detachable battery which makes the charging at ease. User can take out the battery & carry to their home or office for charging purpose. Equipped with a Micro-charger featuring Auto-cut that get the scooter up and running in 2 hours flat."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Should Not Work With Hrithik Roshan As Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Flagship SUV (Y400) Images Leaked Online
- Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...