Ola Adds Protective Partition Screens in Autos For Added Safety, Mandates Fumigation for All Vehicles

As a part of RideSafeIndia initiative launched recently, Ola has announced that all autos on the platform will be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver-partner and passenger section as an additional layer of protection to ensure physical separation. The company has also set up a network of over 100 fumigation centres across the country to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.

Ola is also mandating a comprehensive safety protocol across 500+ fumigation centres in the country. This includes mandatory fumigation of vehicles every 48 hours and a driver health-check. Simultaneously, Ola executives ensure that drivers have access to hygiene materials such as hand sanitizers, masks, disinfectant liquids, amongst others. The materials are funded by Ola and drivers can also choose to get them reimbursed. Ola is also using its proprietary selfie-authentication technology to ensure driver-partners wear masks at all times while serving on the platform.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson for Ola, said, “Being ubiquitous to India, Auto-Rickshaws are one of the most economical and widely used means to commute in our country. With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride. Ola’s five layers of safety bring the assurance of a high-quality ride, with the affordability and access of Ola Auto as a preferred first and last-mile mobility solution.”

Complying with State government regulations, Ola Autos will operate with no more than one driver and two passengers. The full list of cities where Ola Auto is operational can be found here. Please note that this list will be regularly updated.