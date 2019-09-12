Ola Bike Expands Into 150 Cities Across India; Aims to Grow 3 Times in the Next 12 Months
Ola plans to scale up its presence and introduce the category in hundreds of new towns and cities over the next 12 months.
Ola Cabs. (Source: Reuters)
Ola has announced the expansion of its Ola Bike offering to 150 cities across the country. Sustaining its continued growth, the company plans to scale up its presence and introduce the category in hundreds of new towns and cities over the next 12 months.
Being ubiquitous across India, two-wheelers are popular for being a more economical, nimble and quicker alternative to cars and buses.
Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola said, “Ola Bike offers consumers, a smart, innovative and affordable mobility solution; this is an offering that truly reflects our mission to build mobility for a billion people! Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurgaon with access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility”
He further added, “Ola has revolutionised mobility in India with unique offerings across cabs, auto-rickshaws and more, and we are excited to bring the same experience to hundreds of millions of Indians through Ola Bike. Ola Bike is also helping build sustainable livelihoods for our fast-growing network of close to 300,000 partners from within these ecosystems of cities and towns, creating opportunities like never before for the youth of the nation. We aim to impact over a million Bike-partners in the coming year.”
Ola Bike was first introduced in 2016 as a last-mile mobility solution in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Jaipur. The company will now introduce the category in various new markets - from large urban metropolitans such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata to small towns such as Gaya in Bihar, Bikaner in Rajasthan and Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh.
With its expansion into more towns and cities across India, Ola Bike has also opened up new employment avenues for potential Bike-partners. Across its various mobility offerings, Ola hosts the largest network of over 2 million driver-partners ensuring a regular source of income for them.
