Ola CEO Asks Color Suggestions for Upcoming Electric Scooter on Twitter, Share Plant Update

The eagerly anticipated launch of the Ola electric scooter is close as Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO of Ola, posted a tweet showing the Ola electric scooter and asked his followers what different colours they would want on the scooter, implying an impending launch. In the tweet, Aggarwal encourages social media users to submit colour possibilities for the Ola scooter, with black already being adopted, as displayed in the preview picture.

Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else? @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/NXMftKJrrq— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 24, 2021

Last year, in May 2020, the commute giant paid an undisclosed sum for the acquisition of Amsterdam-based electric scooter firm Etergo BV. The initial batch of scooters will most likely be imported into India from the Netherlands.

The next batch of scooters will be produced in Ola's new plant in Tamil Nadu, which is presently under development. In another tweet, Bhavish shared an update the progress of the Ola plant in TN. The firm has previously stated that it will invest Rs 2,400 crore in this production unit.

This factory will be able to produce 2 million electric two-wheelers per year and will employ around 10,000 people. It is also planned to become the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing factory. The plant's operations are anticipated to begin in the next few months, and it will adhere to Industry 4.0 standards.

When it comes to the Ola e-scooter, the scooter resembles the Etergo Appscooter, on which it is inspired. According to the images, the e-scooter would have telescoping front forks. The most appealing feature is its small size, as well as its unusual twin-beam, LED headlamp with an LED DRL strip surrounding the primary cluster. Its riding characteristics appear easy, despite the fact that the rider sits high up with enough ground clearance.

Although no specs have been released yet, the e-scooter is expected to inherit the majority of its characteristics from its Dutch counterpart. Alloy wheels, an electronic instrument panel, cloud connectivity, a detachable Lithium-ion battery, ample under-seat storage, and other features might be included. If its specifications are like those of the Appscooter, it will most likely have a class-leading range on a full charge.

