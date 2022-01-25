Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Hints at Upcoming Electric Car on Twitter

There’s another new piece of development around Ola Electric, although, it might not be what most think. This time around, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has replied to a photograph posted by a Twitter user featuring an electric Tata Nexon and Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. Aggarwal, being quite Twitter-savvy himself, replied to the tweet saying, “Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car". For those out there that may think that this may be far-fetched, think again. Ola Electric had made previous claims that the company will come out with an electric car in 2023, and plans to expand across all segments of the EV business in India.

However, there are no concrete details on the Ola Electric car just yet. Ola did, however, enter the used car sales market not too long ago, called Ola Cars. Furthermore, Ola Electric yesterday announced that it has raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others. The latest round values the company at $5 billion.

“We have changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two-wheeler categories including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said in a statement.

Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car 😉👍🏼 https://t.co/ZPk1FOdzHW— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 24, 2022

Over the last 12 months Ola Electric has built the Future factory which is now producing almost 1,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters per day, Aggarwal said earlier.

In a tweet, Aggarwal shared a picture of the scooters with the caption: “Production just for today so far!"

“Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon," he wrote in the tweet.

In December end, Ola Electric had revealed that it has dispatched all units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers.

As part of its ambitious charging infrastructure goal, Ola Electric will install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities in 2022.

According to the company, the charging network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.

(With inputs from IANS)

