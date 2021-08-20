Ola CEO Confirms Launch of Brand's First Electric Car by 2023, Vehicle in Research Phase

OLA recently launched its electric scooter in the market. The vehicle has been well received by the audience given the number of bookings it has received even before the official launch. The machine has been named Ola Series S electric scooter. This is the very first product that has been launched by the ride-hailing brand. The two-wheeler hit the road on India’s Independence Day. The Ola Series S scooter has two variants — the OLA S1 and OLA S1 Pro.

The base variant, which is OLA S1, is priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom and packs in a 2.98 kWh battery pack that can pull off an IDC range of 121 kilometres on a single charge with a top speed of 90 kmph. Further, the two wheeler can go from 0-40 kmph in a mere 3.6 seconds. The Pro variant priced at Rs 1,29,999, ex-showroom, is home to an 8.5 kW motor that churns out 58 Nm of peak torque.

According to a report, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of OLA, has now confirmed that the Indian brand will also be launching an electric car. He affirmed that the four-wheeler will hit the road by 2023. The co-founder also mentioned that the brand is already working and planning towards the vehicle’s make and are confident about entering the electric car space within next two years.

If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the soon-to-be launched electric car is going to be developed for an urban environment. The target audience of this upcoming offering will include both personal and fleet buyers.

Emphasising on the four-wheeler launch by 2023, Bhavish said, “We will get into it in the next 2 years. I will discuss details as we get closer to the project.” Presently, OLA is establishing a global design hub in Bengaluru and is also said to have roped in some key members of Tata Motors electric vehicle department for doing their research work.

