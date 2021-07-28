At the recently held inaugural ceremony of Hyundai’s new corporate headquarters, Hyundai MD S S Kim backed Tesla’s Elon Musk’s call to lower the duties in India to boost import of Electric Vehicles in the country. He said that “lower duties will help grow the EV market”. The support from Hyundai MD came after Elon Musk said he is all set to launch the Tesla vehicles in India but higher taxes on import vehicles is furthering the delay.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, who is raking a lot of headlines these days after announcing their upcoming Ola Electric scooter has a different opinion on this matter. In a recent tweet, Bhavish said - “Strongly disagree with both. Let’s have confidence in our ability to build indigenously and also attract global OEMs to build in India, not just import. We won’t be the first country to do so!"

Ola is building India’s largest electric vehicle facility to roll-out their first ever electric scooter which is yet to be named. Company has already started accepting bookings at Rs 499, much like Tesla’s model. Few more details on the upcoming scooter has been revealed including the colour options, range and delivery model.

Tesla, on the other hand, has been longing to enter the Indian market with its EVs like Model 3. After repeated unsuccessful attempts, 2021 is seen as the year where things are looking hopeful for the US based EV maker. They have registered their offices, hired top management and imported a few vehicles for homologation purposes.

While India still awaits for Tesla’s entry, nuggets of hints in the direction are the only solace now. Recently, it was reported that Tesla has written to various ministries in India to lower the import duties. While there has been no word from the Central Government so far, the request is likely to face resistance from more EV players in coming days.

