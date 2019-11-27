Ola Commences London Operations as Uber Loses Licence

Ola has announced that it has begun registering licenced drivers in London as it prepares to launch operations in the city. With this, over 50,000 licenced drivers will now be assured that they can continue to provide mobility services in London.

The ride-hailing firm launched its operations in the UK starting with Cardiff in August 2018. Ola has been steadily expanding across the country to now serving millions of users across Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warwick.

Simon Smith, Head of International, Ola said, “Today, we are inviting the tens of thousands of PHV drivers across London to register themselves on the Ola platform, as we prepare to launch in the city in the coming weeks. We have built a robust mobility platform for London, which is fully compliant with TfL’s high standards. We have had constructive conversations with the authorities, drivers, and local communities in London over the past months, and look forward to contributing towards solving mobility issues in innovative and meaningful ways.”

Ola is recognised for its collaborative approach, working with national governments and local authorities, to help solve transport issues. Ola’s service is available in 250+ cities around the world, in India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. In Australia and New Zealand, Ola has passed all regulatory audits so far, adhering to safety standards that are similar to those of TfL.

