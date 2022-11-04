Ola Electric Achieves Production Milestone of 1 Lakh Scooters in Just 10 Months

Ola Electric has rolled out the 1 lakhth scooter from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company has achieved this production milestone in merely 10 months as it begin manufacturing during late November last year.

In October 2022, Ola sold 20,000 units of the electric scooter, which was the highest for any EV brand in the Indian market. It registered a month-on-month growth of 60 percent while outpacing the entire EV segment by two folds.

Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer! pic.twitter.com/FnJWLEQ1D8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 3, 2022

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric Founder and CEO said, “Since embarking on our journey towards electrification of India, we have unlocked the potential of EVs in our country by offering customers a much superior product and experience than what any petrol alternative can offer. This milestone is just the beginning. The next 1 lac will be in half this time as the transition to EVs gathers even more pace. India is closer towards making Mission Electric a reality than ever before.”

A few days back, Ola had introduced its third electric scooter in the form of the S1 Air at a price of Rs 84,999 in the country. Being the most affordable e-scooter in Ola’s portfolio which comprises of S1 and S1 Pro, it will be delivered to customers in April 2023 with bookings starting a couple of months earlier in February.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led brand has also been expanding its D2C experience centres across the country with as many as 50 operational. It aims to open 200 such centres across different formats by March next year.

