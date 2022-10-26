Ola Electric Car First Teaser Released Ahead of Official Debut in 2024

After launching its electric scooters last year, Ola is now set to enter the passenger electric car market. The company recently teased its first EV car, which is expected to be available in the market by 2024. The teaser suggests that the Ola EV, slated to be a sedan, will get a clean design on the front.

It will feature LED headlamps with a light strip running across the bonnet. The interiors of the EV feature a hexagonal steering wheel with touch-based buttons, a clutter-free dashboard featuring a fully-digital instrument console, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The teaser also promises the availability of ambient lighting in the EV. The car is likely to be ditching conventional OVRMs for cameras on the sides. Ola first offered glimpses of the car on Independence Day this year. Touted by the company as the sportiest-ever car in India, the car reportedly can do 0 to 100kmph in less than four seconds. It will come loaded with Move OS and assisted driving capabilities. The Ola EV will be keyless and handleless.

This one’s going to be a dream on 4 wheels! We know you’re as excited for it as we are. Give us #EndICEage in the comments! pic.twitter.com/g1kgk9ONrt — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 23, 2022

While much detail about the powertrain and battery remains under wrap, the company has officially stated that the EV will come with a range of over 500 km on a single charge.

Ola’s electric car will come with a glass roof, advanced driver assistant and other modern safety features. It will be manufactured at the company’s FutureFactory in Krishnagiri where Ola’s S1Pro and S1 electric scooters are also produced. While an official confirmation on the pricing is still awaited, we expect the Ola EV to be priced somewhere near Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier this year, Ola announced that it will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. The company intends to enter the segment of autonomous driving feature with its upcoming electric cars. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that this feature is being developed to make the upcoming electric four-wheeler on par with the likes of Tesla and Rivian.

