Ola Electric Car Teased by Bhavish Aggarwal Ahead of Independence Day

Bhavish Aggarwal Co-Founder of Ola teased an upcoming electric car by OLA. The car is yet to be unveiled but a small teaser of the same was released by Bhavish Aggarwal today on his Twitter saying ” Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”.

The electric scooter by ola was powerful, stylish, and unique in its own way. The robo-eye-shaped headline, poppy colors, longer range, fast charging, host of features, etc attracted millions of consumers. Something similar is expected from this upcoming OLA electric car. Ola has set a benchmark with its design statement of electric scooters, and a small teaser shared by Bhavish reflects a car with a unique color and design statement.

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

Ola is an Indian company that started as a digital cab provider in India. That later expanded its horizon, selling electric scooters and now they are taking a leap further to compete with car makers in India and across the globe. This independence day at 2 pm, the unveil is about to happen.

Along with Ola, Mahindra is making a come back in electric cars and is about to launch 5 electric cars this Independence Day. Electric car buyers are looking forward to these options and this Independence Day they will have the freedom to choose the right vehicle for them with plenty of options on a plate.

