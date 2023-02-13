Ola Electric Discount Offers for February 2023: Huge Benefits on S1 Pro Scooter

Ola Electric has announced ‘Love on 2 Wheels’ campaign which comprises of discounts, cashback and exchange offers on the purchase of S1 range of e-scooters for the month of February. The range-topping Ola S1 Pro is available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000. In addition, buyers also have the choice of zero down payment with monthly EMIs of just Rs 2,499 while buying the S1 Pro.

Under the ‘Love on 2 Wheels’ campaign, customers can use Ola’s hypercharger network free of cost for a year and will additionally get a 50 percent discount worth Rs 1500 on Ola Care+ service subscription plans for both S1 and S1 Pro scooters. The buyers can also avail lowest interest rates starting at 8.99 percent, zero processing fee, and additional discounts on select credit cards.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “We had a great run last year and Ola has emerged as the largest EV manufacturer in the country. The Ola S1 remains India’s favourite EV, and with our ‘Love on 2 Wheels’ campaign, we aim to further excite the customers with unmatched offers and value on their upcoming purchase. Ola scooters are the best-selling EV 2Ws in the country and we believe that it won’t be long before they become the best-selling 2Ws in India.”

Recently, Ola expanded its electric scooter portfolio to 6 models. The S1 Air is now available with 2KWh, 3KWh and 4KWh battery packs at prices of Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.09 lakh, respectively. Furthermore, the new S1 variant with 2kWh variant costs Rs 99,999 in the Indian market.

The company has also been working aggressively on the expansion of its physical stores across the country, termed as experience centres. Presently, 200+ such stores are already in service where customers can get the deliveries of their S1 electric scooter. With 80 percent of all customers already within 20 km of an Ola Experience Centre, it plans to further double down its D2C outreach and open 500 experience centres by March 2023.

