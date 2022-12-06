Ola Electric Introduces ‘December to Remember’ Offers, Multiple Benefits Announced

Ola Electric has rolled out ‘December to Remember’ offers for the buyers in India. This year-end discount package allows the customers to own the Ola range of electric scooters at zero down payment. Several other benefits include low monthly EMIs of just Rs 2499, lowest interest rates starting at 8.99 percent, zero processing fee, and additional discounts on select credit cards. These benefits can only be availed in the month of December.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Sales Crosses 20,000 Units in November 2022

The company is also providing immediate deliveries at all its experience centers as well as free usage of up to 1 year from its rapidly growing Hypercharger network. Furthermore, customers buying Ola electric scooter in December get free service for a year. Not only the new buyers but Ola’s existing customer base can also benefit from the ‘December to Remember’ offers as well from the #EndICEage Referral Program with rewards.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up is also giving away 10 free S1 Pro scooters with winners set to be decided through a raffle contest. To participate, customers will have to visit their nearest Ola Experience Centres and take a test ride of the scooter.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric said, “The EV momentum in India is at an inflection point and the customer preference for EVs is irrevocable. Best products and strong word of mouth has helped us achieve the leadership position. We are now introducing our first ever referral program with great rewards every month. Customers can also now take immediate deliveries of their Ola scooters at zero down payment, and enjoy additional benefits including one year of free usage of our fast growing hypercharger network, free service for a year etc. As the market leader, we will drive and accelerate EV adoption even further.”

Earlier too, Ola had announced a discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro. In November, Ola had become the fastest manufacturer to clock sales of 1 lakh units, while also emerging as the best selling electric two-wheeler brand for 3 months consecutively with over 50 percent revenue market share in the segment.

Read all the Latest Auto News here