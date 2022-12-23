Ola Electric Launches Move OS 3 Software Update for S1 and S1 Pro E-Scooter Owners

Ola Electric has officially launched the Move OS 3 software update for its customers across the country. The company has claimed that over 1 lakh Ola customers will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates in the coming days. Being the brand’s third major software update in a year, Move OS 3 packs 50+ features for the S1 electric scooter owners which includes major boost in performance as well.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “As promised, we have started rolling out MoveOS 3 to all Ola S1 owners this week. This is our third major software upgrade within a span of a year and I couldn’t have been more proud of our engineers who are at the heart of executing world class technology at such speed. At Ola, we aim to build the best of products and then strive to make them even better."

Ola Move OS 3: What’s New?

Move OS 3 will offer 3 different regenerative braking settings to the S1 and S1 Pro owners based on their riding patterns. Ola has presented a ‘Vacation Mode’ with the new software upgrade which can be used when going out of city for a period of up to 200 days without worrying about deep discharge. In addition, the Hill Hold feature has been given a thorough update to make it even more effective on inclined roads.

“MoveOS 2 has been way ahead of its time, introducing first-of-its kind features in 2Ws, MoveOS 3 will turn India’s favorite scooter into a more sophisticated and truly intuitive machine that will redefine the way EV 2Ws are perceived in the country and the world over,” added Aggarwal.

Ola Move OS 3: New Features

With the latest update, the S1 and S1 Pro owners can create multiple profiles. The first-in-segment Proximity Lock/Unlock feature will also be available as standard so that the rider can lock or unlock the scooter by simply walking up to it with phone in hand. Wi-Fi connectivity has also been enabled with the Move OS 3. The company has rolled out three moods for the layout of the touchscreen panel in the form of Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse.

The ‘Party’ mode also gets updated with a synchronized scooter light show with any song chosen by the rider. The Bluetooth smartphone connectivity gets enhanced with calling feature on loudspeaker. The owners of S1 and S1 Pro can now store all the important documents such as Driving license and Adhaar card in the dashboard of the scooter through the Ola Electric App.

Ola Move OS 3: Mechanical Updates

Besides the plethora of new features, the Move OS 3 software update also brings multiple performance upgrades which include better lacceleration in Hyper and Sport modes, increased top speed in Eco Mode etc. to name a few. Ola Electric claims that vital scooter stats like DTE (distance to empty), battery percentage and TTC (time-to-charge) have also been improved upto a huge extent.

