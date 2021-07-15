Ola Electric Scooter Bookings Open at Rs 499 Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India

Ola Electric Scooter is arguably now only one of the most talked-about electric scooter but one of the most talked-about scooters in the country right now and the reason is simple, the Ola Electric Scooter has some high expectations to live up to and has a major social media hype generated for itself before its upcoming launch - something that has still not been announced by the company. However, Ola took to Twitter to announce the start of bookings for the Ola Electric Scooter which hints at an imminent launch. The price for the booking is Rs 499 and the company says that this amount is fully refundable. This can be done by visiting the Ola Electric website where the interested user will have to first create and an account and can then go on to reserve the scooter for themselves. As of now, the company has not announced any specifications of the scooter but as their social media post says, this is only the start. Expect more details about the delivery timeline and specifications of the scooter including range and charge time to come soon.

It’s day 1 of the revolution, the day we’ve all been eagerly waiting for!The Ola Electric Scooter can now be reserved at just Rs. 499. So #ReserveNow to #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm and be first in line to the future of mobility! pic.twitter.com/UAWuy33d8q — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 15, 2021

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO of Ola, posted a tweet showing the Ola electric scooter and asked his followers what different colours they would want on the scooter, implying an impending launch. In the tweet, Aggarwal encourages social media users to submit colour possibilities for the Ola scooter, with black already being adopted, as displayed in the preview picture.

The first batch of scooters will be produced at Ola’s new plant in Tamil Nadu, which is presently under development. In another tweet, Bhavish shared an update on the progress of the Ola plant in TN. The firm has previously stated that it will invest Rs 2,400 crore in this production unit.

This factory will be able to produce 2 million electric two-wheelers per year and will employ around 10,000 people. It is also planned to become the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturing factory. The plant’s operations are anticipated to begin in the next few months, and it will adhere to Industry 4.0 standards.

When it comes to the Ola e-scooter, the scooter resembles the Etergo Appscooter, on which it is inspired. According to the images, the e-scooter would have telescoping front forks. The most appealing feature is its small size, as well as its unusual twin-beam, LED headlamp with an LED DRL strip surrounding the primary cluster. Its riding characteristics appear easy, despite the fact that the rider sits high up with enough ground clearance.

Although no specs have been released yet, the e-scooter is expected to inherit the majority of its characteristics from its Dutch counterpart. Alloy wheels, an electronic instrument panel, cloud connectivity, a detachable Lithium-ion battery, ample under-seat storage, and other features might be included. If its specifications are like those of the Appscooter, it will most likely have a class-leading range on a full charge.

