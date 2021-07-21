Ola to Home Deliver Upcoming Electric Scooter to Customers in India

A few days after Ola clocked over 1 lakh bookings for its upcoming electric scooter in India, the company is planning to directly cater to its customers by delivering the product straight to their houses across India. With the new model, Ola is planning to make the entire process of purchase just between the company and the customers, eliminating the need of intermediary traditional dealerships altogether.

By paying Rs 499 to reserve an Ola Scooter, you will be the first in line to acquire it when Ola confirms deliveries. You can cancel and receive a refund at any time. You must log in to http://olaelectric.comwith your phone number and an OTP validation. After logging in, you may book your Ola Scooter for Rs 499 by paying using net banking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets, or OlaMoney. If you like, you may book numerous scooters as well.

You will be able to cancel or change your order in the near future. The reservation fee is fully refundable. Within 7-10 business days of cancellation, a refund will be sent to your original method of payment. You may also transfer the Ola Scooter in the name of someone else. To make a request, contact Ola at support@olaelectric.com. There is no paperwork required to reserve the Ola Scooter. Simply sign in with your phone number, which will be validated via OTP. By reserving your Ola Scooter today, you will be placed in a line and get your first purchase preference when Ola announces shipments.

The Ola Scooter is a game-changing device with class-leading acceleration, the biggest boot space in its class, greater range, and several first-in-class innovations. More information will be available on the website soon, according to Ola.

So far we know, that the scooter will have a maximum riding range of 240 kilometers; however, this range is only achieved if the speed is maintained at 20 kmph. Practically, Ola Electric Scooters can achieve a range of 130-150 kilometers in real-life conditions.

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

The first batch of scooters will be produced at Ola’s new plant in Tamil Nadu, which is presently under development. In another tweet, Bhavish shared an update on the progress of the Ola plant in TN. The firm has previously stated that it will invest Rs 2,400 crore in this production unit.

