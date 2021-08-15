Ola Electric Scooter Global Unveil in India Today, Watch it Live Here: Video

Ola is all set to launch its electric scooter in India today. Starting with setting India’s largest EV dedicated facility, Ola announced their first-ever product will be an electric scooter and created quite a buzz after throwing open its bookings at Rs 499 only. With advanced AI technology, Ola aims to manufacture and assemble 25,000 electric motors a day and a maximum of two lakh units of electric scooters in a year.

Ola will launch the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

More about the scooter will be unveiled during the event which is scheduled to begin at 2pm today. While the company will be going live on its official YouTube channel, We will be embedding the link down below as well.

Watch it Live Here:

The Ola Electric scooter will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, and Simple One in India.

