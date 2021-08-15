CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ola Electric Scooter S1 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Variants and More
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

Ola Electric Scooter S1 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Variants and More

The Ola Electric Scooter S1 will launch in India today and here, we are bringing you all the updates LIVE straight from the Ola Electric Scooter S1 launch event.

News18.com | August 15, 2021, 13:40 IST
Ola Electric, Ola Electric Scooter, Ola Electric Scooter S1

Ola Electric Scooter S1 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric Scooter is not only one of the most talked-about electric vehicles in India right now, but it is perhaps also the most talked-about two-wheeler in general. The excitement around the launch of the Ola Electric Scooter has been such that it is said to be the big turning point for electric scooters in India. Ola has also promised that it will be pulling out all the stops with this electric scooter to make it a success and today, we will know everything there is to know about the Ola Electric Scooter. First and foremost, the Ola Electric Scooter will be called S1 and over the past few days, Ola Electric has been teasing out the scooter on its various social media platform. Ola also started accepting bookings for the S1 Electric Scooter in India for a sum of Rs 499 and the response has been unlike any other that an electric vehicle has got in India. As per Ola Electric, their S1 Electric Scooter crossed 1 lakh bookings on the very first day of starting bookings. As of now, though, there might be a lot of excitement around the Ola S1 Electric Scooter, but up until the launch day, we do not know much about the specifications and features that the electric scooter will come with. Additionally, the price is also a big question that will be answered today.

WATCH OLA ELECTRIC SCOOTER S1 LAUNCH LIVE:

Aug 15, 2021 13:40 (IST)

If we talk about electric vehicles, we often say that they are the future. But if we look closer, the "EV Revolution" is actually being carried out by two-wheelers in India as the number of electric two-wheelers sold in India is way, way higher than the number of electric four-wheelers in India. This means, the mass adoption of EVs is going to be dependent on electric-two wheelers only, and this is what the Ola S1 Electric Scooter is aiming for.

Aug 15, 2021 13:38 (IST)

Take a closer look at the headlamp unit of the Ola S1 Electric Scooter, does it not look like a face? And LED face, that is.

Aug 15, 2021 13:28 (IST)

Here's a look at how the Ola Electric Scooter will look like. Notice the exposed front wheel which is not something you usually see on scooters as they would have much bigger mudguards and have the suspension attached to the front wheel hub. The Ola S1 Electric Scooter too uses the same design but only attaches to one side of the front wheel, leaving the other side exposed which showcases the wheel design completely, giving a unique look to the scooter.

Aug 15, 2021 13:21 (IST)

The Ola Electric Scooter, called the Ola S1 Electric Scooter, will come in a slew of colour options to choose from including traditional paint finished like grey and white but also bold colour choices like yellow and red.

Aug 15, 2021 13:07 (IST)

One of the most interesting things to know about the Ola Electric Scooter will be the battery size that it comes with and the range this battery pack will offer. This could be a make it-or-break it factors for potential Ola S1 Electric Scooter buyers.

Aug 15, 2021 13:02 (IST)

Ola Electric has been putting a lot of focus on the practicality offering of the Ola Electric S1 Electric Scooter. The company claims that the scooter will be able to fit not one but to helmets under the seat, in the storage area.

Aug 15, 2021 12:52 (IST)

The bookings for the Ola Electric S1 Scooter in India started at Rs 499 and as per Ola Electric, the number of bookings for the S1 electric scooter crossed 1 lakh on the first day of opening the bookings itself. Ola has said, however, that the booking is completely refundable in case the buyer decides not to go ahead with the purchase decision after today's launch. 

Aug 15, 2021 12:43 (IST)

Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: As India is set to get one of its most awaited electric vehicles, we are now ready to bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Ola Electric Scooter S1. Buckle up!

As Ola Electric Scooter S1 is ready to launch in India today, here are LIVE updates. (Photo: Ola Electric)

So buckle up and tune in to all the updates from the Ola S1 Electric Scooter coming to you LIVE, straight from the launch event, below.

