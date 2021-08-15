Ola Electric Scooter S1 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Variants and More

Ola Electric Scooter S1 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric Scooter is not only one of the most talked-about electric vehicles in India right now, but it is perhaps also the most talked-about two-wheeler in general. The excitement around the launch of the Ola Electric Scooter has been such that it is said to be the big turning point for electric scooters in India. Ola has also promised that it will be pulling out all the stops with this electric scooter to make it a success and today, we will know everything there is to know about the Ola Electric Scooter. First and foremost, the Ola Electric Scooter will be called S1 and over the past few days, Ola Electric has been teasing out the scooter on its various social media platform. Ola also started accepting bookings for the S1 Electric Scooter in India for a sum of Rs 499 and the response has been unlike any other that an electric vehicle has got in India. As per Ola Electric, their S1 Electric Scooter crossed 1 lakh bookings on the very first day of starting bookings. As of now, though, there might be a lot of excitement around the Ola S1 Electric Scooter, but up until the launch day, we do not know much about the specifications and features that the electric scooter will come with. Additionally, the price is also a big question that will be answered today.
WATCH OLA ELECTRIC SCOOTER S1 LAUNCH LIVE:
If we talk about electric vehicles, we often say that they are the future. But if we look closer, the "EV Revolution" is actually being carried out by two-wheelers in India as the number of electric two-wheelers sold in India is way, way higher than the number of electric four-wheelers in India. This means, the mass adoption of EVs is going to be dependent on electric-two wheelers only, and this is what the Ola S1 Electric Scooter is aiming for.
Here's a look at how the Ola Electric Scooter will look like. Notice the exposed front wheel which is not something you usually see on scooters as they would have much bigger mudguards and have the suspension attached to the front wheel hub. The Ola S1 Electric Scooter too uses the same design but only attaches to one side of the front wheel, leaving the other side exposed which showcases the wheel design completely, giving a unique look to the scooter.
The bookings for the Ola Electric S1 Scooter in India started at Rs 499 and as per Ola Electric, the number of bookings for the S1 electric scooter crossed 1 lakh on the first day of opening the bookings itself. Ola has said, however, that the booking is completely refundable in case the buyer decides not to go ahead with the purchase decision after today's launch.
So buckle up and tune in to all the updates from the Ola S1 Electric Scooter coming to you LIVE, straight from the launch event, below.
