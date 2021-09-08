Ola Electric Scooter S1, S1 Pro Go on Sale Today- Here's Everything You Need to Know

After much hype, the electric scooters from Ola Electric have finally gone on sale today, starting September 8, 2021. The electric scooters called Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro are arguably one of the most talked-about electric vehicles in the market and have witnessed their fair share of hype already by receiving thousands of bookings since the company started accepting them. Since now, they are on sale and shortly you will start seeing them on the roads, here’s everything you need to know about the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

1) Variants

Ola has launched the scooter in two variants, depending on the needs of the customers - S1 and S1 Pro. The first variant is a base variant will less range and features along with lower top speed. The top S1 Pro variant gets a top-end speed above 100 kmph, more battery range of 181 km on single charge among other benefits. The Ola S1 electric scooter is the base variant and priced lower than the better-specced Ola S1 Pro top-spec variant.

State-Wise Prices Post Subsidy

STATE Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro

Delhi ₹ 85,099 ₹ 1,10,149

Gujarat ₹ 79,999 ₹ 1,09,999

Maharashtra ₹ 94,999 ₹ 1,24,999

Rajasthan ₹ 89,968 ₹ 1,19,138

Other states ₹ 99,999 ₹ 1,29,999

2) Range

While the initial speculation of Ola Scooter was 240 kilometres, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get 181 km all-electric range, but it will be a close to the real-life figure and not just a promised number. This range, however, is for the S1 Pro variant and not the S1 variant. The S1 variant gets a range of 121 km pn a single charge.

3) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around 6.30 hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a home charge on the S1 Pro variant with a bigger battery pack. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 75 km range in just 18 minutes for both variants. The scooter will around five hours to completely charge using a regular plug at home in the S1 variant.

4) Other Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

Also Watch:

5) Colour Options

Ola has already confirmed to offer 10 colour options with the upcoming electric scooter, which will be the most diverse palette of shades for any EV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here