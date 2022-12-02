Ola Electric Scooter Sales Crosses 20,000 Units in November 2022

Ola Electric sold more than 20,000 electric scooters in monthly domestic sales in November 2022. The brand had a revenue market share of over 50 percent across ICE and EVs last month in India. The electric scooter segment also grew to over 92 percent from just 36 percent before Ola announced its entry in 2021.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “The End of ICE Age is now a reality. The complete dominance of EVs in the premium scooter segment shows that the only reason why customers still consider an ICE vehicle today is due to the lack of world class EV alternatives. We will continue to build and expand aggressively with products across multiple segments and price-points and lead the transition of the Indian 2W industry to 100% EVs by 2025!”

Our sales crossed 20000 again in Nov. Largest EV company in India by a margin! Huge thanks to our customers.From 1400 EVs in June 2021, to 90% EV share today, #EndIceAge is complete in the premium scooter segment! Transition to EVs will be 100% in all 2W segments by end 2025! pic.twitter.com/8dRHcxaxnd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 1, 2022

Recently, Ola had rolled out its 1,00,000th e-scooter from its all women run Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu where mass production started in late November last year. The company manufactured 1 lakh units in just a small duration of 10 months. Furthermore, the company is aggressively pursuing expansion by setting up more than 50 experience centres across the country.

Ola Electric has officially announced that MoveOS3 update will be introduced to all the existing Ola S1 customers in December.

