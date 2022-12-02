CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ola Electric Scooter Sales Crosses 20,000 Units in November 2022
Ola Electric Scooter Sales Crosses 20,000 Units in November 2022

Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric, riding high on the success of S1 range of electric scooters, sold over 20,000 units in the monthly sales of November 2022 in the Indian market

Ola Electric sold more than 20,000 electric scooters in monthly domestic sales in November 2022. The brand had a revenue market share of over 50 percent across ICE and EVs last month in India. The electric scooter segment also grew to over 92 percent from just 36 percent before Ola announced its entry in 2021.

Also Read: Ola Electric Expansion Spree Continues, Opens 14 New Experience Centres in 11 Cities

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “The End of ICE Age is now a reality. The complete dominance of EVs in the premium scooter segment shows that the only reason why customers still consider an ICE vehicle today is due to the lack of world class EV alternatives. We will continue to build and expand aggressively with products across multiple segments and price-points and lead the transition of the Indian 2W industry to 100% EVs by 2025!”

Recently, Ola had rolled out its 1,00,000th e-scooter from its all women run Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu where mass production started in late November last year. The company manufactured 1 lakh units in just a small duration of 10 months. Furthermore, the company is aggressively pursuing expansion by setting up more than 50 experience centres across the country.

Ola Electric has officially announced that MoveOS3 update will be introduced to all the existing Ola S1 customers in December.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

