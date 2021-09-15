Ola Electric Scooter is one the most notable electric vehicle to be made-in-India by an Indian brand. Ola today opened the sales of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters through online channel for those customers who had booked the scooter earlier at Rs 499. With advanced AI technology, Ola aims to manufacture and assemble 25,000 electric motors a day and a maximum of two lakh units of electric scooters in a year. The company has also planned to install 1 lakh charging stations in 400 cities, including many hyper charging stations, which will be installed in major metro cities. Ola is giving options to it customers to chose finance and colour options online before finalizing the booking ahead of deliveries, which are expected to take place soon. Let’s take a look at what the new Ola Electric Scooter has to offer:

1) Variants

Ola has launched the scooter in two variants, depending on the needs of the customers - S1 and S1 Pro. The first variant is a base variant will less range and features along with lower top speed. The top S1 Pro variant gets a top-end speed above 100 kmph, more battery range of 181 km on single charge among other benefits. The Ola S1 electric scooter is the base variant and priced lower than the better-speced Ola S1 Pro top-spec variant.

2) Pricing

State-Wise Prices Post Subsidy

STATE Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro

Delhi ₹ 85,099 ₹ 1,10,149

Gujarat ₹ 79,999 ₹ 1,09,999

Maharashtra ₹ 94,999 ₹ 1,24,999

Rajasthan ₹ 89,968 ₹ 1,19,138

Other states ₹ 99,999 ₹ 1,29,999

3) Range

While the initial speculation of Ola Scooter was 240 kilometers, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get 181 km all-electric range, but it will be a close to real-life figure and not just a promised number. This range, however is for S1 Pro variant and not the S1 variant. The S1 variant gets a range of 121 km pn a single charge.

4) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around 6.30 hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a home charge on the S1 Pro variant with bigger battery pack. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 75 km range in just 18 minutes for both variants. The scooter will around five hours to completely charge using a regular plug at home in the S1 variant.

5) Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

6) Colour Options

Ola has already confirmed to offer 10 colour options with the upcoming electric scooter, which will be the most diverse palette of shades for any EV.

