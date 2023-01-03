Ola Electric Scooter Sales Surpass 25,000 Units in December 2022, Creates New Record

Ola Electric sold more than 25,000 scooters in December 2022 in the Indian market. This is the second consecutive month when Ola Electric sales has crossed 20,000 units in the dometic market. The home-grown EV maker increased its market share to upwards of 30 percent during the month. Despite December being a slow month for automobile sales due to year end, Ola Electic has managed to register record sales for any EV manufacturer in the country.

Also Read: Ola Electric to Launch 2 Electric Motorcycles in 2024, Confirms CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub. At Ola, we are committed to Mission Electric and have managed to drive EV adoption and penetration across the country. Ola is now the largest as well as the fastest growing EV company in the country. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country.”

A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards. #EndIceAge pic.twitter.com/jatIjLNyrc— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 2, 2023

Ola has been rapidly expanding its D2C front with 100 experience centres already in operation across the country. The brand intends to open 200 outlets by the end of March 2023.

It recently introduced the latest software update, MoveOS 3, to over 1 Lakh customers over-the-air (OTA). The MoveOS 3 comes with 50+ features and performance improvements including compatibility of Ola scooters with the company’s rapidly expanding Hypercharger network, currently spread across 27 Indian States.

Read all the Latest Auto News here