Ola Electric Scooter to Launch in India on August 15, Check All the Details Here

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed that the company would be launching its upcoming electric scooter in India on August 15. Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the date of the launch. The Ola electric garnered massive response after its bookings opened in India at a refundable amount of Rs 499. Since then, the company has let out nuggets of information about the scooter including colours and variants. While concrete information is not yet available, Aggarwal has confirmed that more info about it will be revealed closer to the launch.

1) Variants

Ola will launch the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

2) Range

While the initial speculation of Ola Scooter was 240 kilometres, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get 150 km all-electric range, but it will be a real-life figure and not just a promised number.

3) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

4) Other Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

5) Colour Options

Ola has already confirmed to offer 10 colour options with the upcoming electric scooter, which will be the most diverse palette of shades for any EV. While Ola has revealed 8 out of 10 of these paint options, two colours are yet to be revealed.

6) Price

The price range for the Ola electric scooter is expected between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh without deductions made through state wise EV policies and FAME 2 policy. One can avail as much as Rs 35,000 discount with policies combined. Ola is already accepting bookings at Rs 499 (fully refundable). All products will be home delivered as per Ola, once customers complete the final payment.

