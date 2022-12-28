Ola Electric to Launch 2 Electric Motorcycles in 2024, Confirms CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has tasted unprecedented success with the launch of its first electric scooter, the S1. Presently, Ola S1 is available in three variants namely Air, S1, and Pro. Now, Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed that the company will launch two new electric motorcycles in 2024 in the Indian market. While one will be a premium e-motorcycle, the other will be a mass e-motorcycle, stated Aggarwal in his blog post.

“In 2023 and 2024, we will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, adventure and road bikes)," wrote Aggarwal in the blog post.

Bhavish also talked about the highly anticipated Ola electric car which was teased earlier this year. The all-electric Ola sedan will break cover in 2024, as stated by the company in August 2022. It has plans to introduce a premium electric SUV as well in 2025. Furthermore, Ola Electric intends to launch a mass market electric car by 2026 in India which could have a sub Rs 10 lakh pricing.

My thoughts on how 2022 has transformed the Indian EV industry, opportunities that lie ahead & our future plans at Ola! It’s India’s destiny & opportunity to be a global leader by building world class products across segments.https://t.co/AarZsydc2O— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 28, 2022

“Our first car will launch in 2024 and by 2027 we will have 6 different products in the market. In 2023, we will commission our cell manufacturing plant with a 5GWh capacity by the end of year with an ambition to install 100GWh over the course of this decade," added Aggarwal.

Ola sold almost 1,50,000 EVs this year.

