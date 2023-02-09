Ola Electric to Launch New Variant of S1 Scooter in India: Watch LIVE Here

Ola Electric is all set to introduce a new variant of the S1 e-scooter in the Indian market. The company has sent out an official media invite stating, “With some news, some updates and some announcements, things are certainly about to get 3X better." However, sources have told News18 that it is going to be a new S1 variant that is going to be unveiled by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

You can watch the launch by Ola Electric, LIVE, here:

Ola S1 electric scooter is available in three variants namely S1 Pro, S1 and S1 Air. The S1 Air deliveries are expected to start from April 2023 and it is the most affordable variant in the S1 range.

