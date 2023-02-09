CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ola Electric to Launch New Variant of S1 Scooter in India: Watch LIVE Here

By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 12:58 IST

Bengaluru, India

Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter - Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric will expand the S1 portfolio by introducing a new electric scooter in the Indian market, Watch live and latest updates at news18.com

Ola Electric is all set to introduce a new variant of the S1 e-scooter in the Indian market. The company has sent out an official media invite stating, “With some news, some updates and some announcements, things are certainly about to get 3X better." However, sources have told News18 that it is going to be a new S1 variant that is going to be unveiled by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

You can watch the launch by Ola Electric, LIVE, here:

Ola S1 electric scooter is available in three variants namely S1 Pro, S1 and S1 Air. The S1 Air deliveries are expected to start from April 2023 and it is the most affordable variant in the S1 range.

  1. Electric vehicles
  2. Ola Electric
  3. Ola S1
