Ola Electric to Unveil New EV Car, Update Scooter in India: Watch LIVE Here

Ola Electric is all set to make its announcements for the upcoming year. As is becoming a tradition, the Indian automaker last year announced their S1 electric scooter on Independence Day, this year too, they are going to announce the coming year’s plan today, on Independence Day. The company is expected to launch an updated version of the Ola electric scooter and also unveil its highly anticipated electric car offering for the Indian market.

Recently, sources accessed by News18 confirmed that the upcoming electric car by Ola Electric will have over 500 Km of range on a single charge.

Sources in the know of the matter requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the information.

This information comes after Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease an upcoming announcement regarding the Ola electric car on Independence Day, August 15. The co-founder teased a video of the right rear wheel of the electric car saying, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Ola has been on a hiring spree for roles in software development, vehicle engineering, product management and data science.

Amongst those recently onboarded include industry veterans – John O’ Connor, a former senior exec at Tata Motors as Vice President, Car Projects; and Franco Bellillo, formerly with BMW and Beijing Electric Company as the Head of Purchasing. Ola has strengthened the design team as well with the joining of Ramkripa Ananthan, earlier the Chief of Design at Mahindra and Mahindra, and Wayne Burgess, the former Chief of Design at JLR and Aston Martin.

Ola’s four-wheeler team also includes global talent like Jose Pinheiro, an automotive veteran with GM, and now the Global Head of Manufacturing and Operations, and YS Kim, who in the past was associated with Hyundai and Kia; as the Head of Global Sales and Distribution; amongst others.

Earlier this year, Ola Electric announced that they will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. Interestingly, Ola Electric said at the time that this autonomous driving feature will not debut with their two-wheeler, the Ola Electric S1 series. Instead, this technology is being developed for their upcoming electric car.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that this feature is being developed to make the upcoming four-wheeler EV on par with the likes of Tesla and Rivian, eventually, when the testing and development is complete.

Bhavish Aggarwal also confirmed that this feature is being developed keeping the global market in mind and not just India, shedding light on the ambitious global plans of the Indian automaker.

