Ola Expands Operations in Australia; Launches Service in Sunshine Coast

Indian ride-hailing service Ola has expanded its presence in Australia by launching services in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Ahead of this, the company had it services in the most populous cities of the country. Sunshine Coast was chosen due to the bustling tourism industry and the need for more choice in the local rideshare market.

Simon Smith, Managing Director of Ola Australia and New Zealand, said: “We have seen a tremendous response to our offerings across the country as customer demand has been on an upward trend. After seeing a large number of requests to introduce our services in other parts of the country, we’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as Ola’s first launch in a non-metro city in Australia. We are now present across 8 cities in Australia and are the fastest-growing major rideshare player in the country.”

Celebrating the launch, Ola is offering new customers discounted rides and is also inviting local drivers to join the platform. The platform will continue its rollout across the market and work with local authorities to offer enhanced transportation access to commuters. Exponential growth over the past few years has seen the company enabling smart transportation to hundreds of millions of users through its network of over 1.5 million drivers across 250+ cities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India.

