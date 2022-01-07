Ola Futurefactory Producing Almost 1,000 Electric Scooters Per Day: CEO

Ola Futurefactory is now producing almost 1,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters per day, Bhavish Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Cabs, said earlier.

In a tweet, Aggarwal shared a picture of the scooters with the caption: “Production just for today so far!"

“Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon," he wrote in the tweet.

In December end, Ola Electric had revealed that it has dispatched all units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers.

The company also organised special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai for the deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters.

Recently, some customers reported problems related to mechanical issues, build quality, as well as the range offered on a full charge.

The company later said that all problems with the scooters were fixed.

