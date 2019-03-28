OLA Offered Free Auto Ride in Liverpool as Part of Promotional Campaign – Watch Video

We had an absolute blast in Liverpool this weekend! Did you all enjoy your free rides? #OlaLiverpool pic.twitter.com/cwXSlDTXyq — Ola UK (@OlainUK) March 24, 2019

Ola, the cab aggregator service from India recently offered free Auto rides in Liverpool, as a part of a promotional campaign after launching the service in Liverpool, UK. Ola’s bright green tuk tuks generated a lot of excitement among the Liverpool residents. Ola recently announced expansion of services to Liverpool, one of the biggest cities in the Britain.Ola is on an expansion spree in the UK and also announced the launch of its services in South West England late last year. This move marks Ola’s first entry into England after launching in South Wales earlier this year, as it looks to build an integrated mobility experience across the UK.As of today, over a million people in the UK can now access safe and convenient modes of transport through the Ola app. Drivers on the platform will also enjoy the benefits of increased earnings through Ola’s market-leading commission rates, daily payments, and a 24/7 support system, the company said in a statement.The company conducts one billion rides a year around the world, with more than a million drivers and 150 million customers in over 125 cities. Ola is now operational in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The company continues to work with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide