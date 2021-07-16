Ola Opens Booking for Electric Scooter Ahead of Launch in India: All You Need To Know

With climate change and Sustainability gaining momentum in general discourse, people are getting attracted towards the electric space. Major automobile companies have started tapping into this newly-generated clientele. From cars to bikes to scooters, all kinds of vehicles are getting electric. A new company aims to become a player in this game but does not exactly come under automobile manufacturing but is closely related to automobiles. Ola, an Indian B2C company, is all set to launch its electric scooter in the market and compete with other established companies such as Ather, TVS, and Bajaj.

Ola is planning to set up a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, which will employ more than 10,000 people. With advanced AI technology, Ola aims to manufacture and assemble 25,000 electric motors a day and a maximum of two lakh units of electric scooters in a year. The company has also planned to install 1 lakh charging stations in 400 cities, including many hyper charging stations, which will be installed in major metro cities.

Let's take a look at what the new Ola Electric Scooter has to offer:

1) Variants

Ola will launch the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

2) Range

Ola claims to have a maximum riding range of 240 kilometers; however, this range is only achieved if the speed is maintained at 20 kmph. Practically, Ola Electric Scooters can achieve a range of 130-150 kilometers in real-life conditions.

3) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

4) Other Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a 'find my scooter' feature.

5) Price

The price range for the Ola electric scooter is expected between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh without deductions made through state wise EV policies and FAME 2 policy. One can avail as much as Rs 35,000 discount with policies combined. Ola is accepting bookings at Rs 499.

