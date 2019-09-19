Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Ola Partners with Ayushman Bharat to Provide Health Insurance for 2 Million Driver Partners

Launched in September last year, AB-PMJAY provides 10.74 crore economically backwards and vulnerable families in India with hospitalization benefits through a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ola Partners with Ayushman Bharat to Provide Health Insurance for 2 Million Driver Partners
Image for Representation (IANS)
Loading...

Ride-hailing giant Ola and Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) have announced a partnership to facilitate comprehensive health insurance for Ola’s 2 million driver-partners.

Vijay Ghadge, Vice President-Operations, Ola, today signed an MoU with Praveen Gedam, Deputy CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority to extend the benefits of the Centre-sponsored healthcare scheme to provide secondary and tertiary care to driver-partners and their families. A representative from Common Service Centres (CSC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, also signed the MoU in the capacity of a third-party administrator.

Launched in September last year, AB-PMJAY provides 10.74 crore economically backwards and vulnerable families in India with hospitalization benefits through a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh in government and empanelled private hospitals. As a part of the partnership, the two organizations will work in tandem to identify driver-partners eligible for the scheme and provide them with access to benefits under the PM-JAY scheme. Through this collaboration, hundreds of thousands of eligible driver-partners will be able to access in-patient care for serious illnesses at a country-wide network of 18,073 government and private hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY.

Driver-partners can get their AB-PMJAY e-cards issued at the nearest Ola office. This milestone development follows a series of benefits Ola has extended to its driver-partners towards their financial inclusion, including access to credit, tailored financial products and subsidized insurance and interest rates for their personal and professional needs.

The first phase will see Ola and AB-PMJAY conduct a pilot in Delhi NCR, which will subsequently be rolled out at scale to other cities across the country. Eligible driver-partners as well as Ola employees, across verticals, will be able to avail the benefits of the program and obtain an Ayushman Bharat card at Rs. 30. Officials from the National Health Authority will work closely with the concerned department at Ola to carry out efficient handling of the process from checking eligibility to handing out AB-PMJAY e-cards. They will also train Ola staff to execute the process independently.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram