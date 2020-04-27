Ola Partners With Delhi Government to Extend Free Emergency Mobility

[hq]Ola has rolled out its service in Delhi in partnership with Delhi State Government’s health department to bolster the capital’s ambulance network. The Company’s fleet will be used as mini-ambulances which will enable citizens of the capital city to access essential medical care with minimum delay.

Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-Covid medical care can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab for the patient to be transported to a hospital free of cost. Ola is providing transport services for all non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, chemotherapy and for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others. The company is ensuring that all earmarked cabs are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers and are operated by specially trained driver-partners following proper sanitary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Ola has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health, Karnataka and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide essential mobility services in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively by ferrying medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals.

The Company has rolled out its new category, ‘Ola Emergency’ which will provide transport for medical trips to and from hospitals across 15 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

