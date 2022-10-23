Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 79,999, Details Here

Ola has launched the S1 Air electric scooter at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The aforementioned special price is only valid for the bookings made till October 24, 2022 as post that, Ola S1 Air e-scooter will be retailed at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom) across the country. It can be booked at the Ola app by paying Rs 999/- while the purchase window opens in February 2023 with deliveries starting a couple of months later in April.

Based on the S1 platform with similar styling, Ola S1 Air is powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack along with a 4.5KW hub motor. It has a kerb weight of just 99 kg which is approx 25 kg lighter than the S1 Pro. The S1 Air gets a top speed of 85 kmph while doing a 0-40kmph sprint in merely 4.3 seconds. The electric scooter boasts of a 100 km driving range in Eco Mode.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Price, Colors, Range, Charging Time and Top Speed

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “The End of ICE Age is closer to being a reality than ever before. From 4000 units a month before our entry into electric mobility, EVs now stand for 15% of the entire scooter segment, and in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, is even higher at 40% of the new scooter sales! To truly end the era of ICE vehicles, India’s EV revolution has to become a mass movement, and the S1 Air is a significant step in that direction.”

Ola Electric has offered the S1 Air scooter in five dual-tone colour schemes namely Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver. The scooter is packed with Ola’s latest MoveOS 3 which adds more than 20 new features and improvements in performance. Some of notable features of the MoveOS 3 include Proximity Unlock, Hill Hold, Profiles, Vacation Mode, Party Mode, Moods, and access to Ola’s Hypercharger network.

Ola Hyperchargers enable a user to charge the S1 scooter upto 50 km in 15 minutes at a charging speed of 3 km per minute. The MoveOS 3 beta version will be open to all Ola S1 owners for signups on the Ola website from Oct 25, followed by a public roll out by December. The brand has also introduced a ‘Community Forum’ on its app for all its customers to share their experiences and plan rides together.

In addition, the company has launched two accessories of the S1 electric scooter range in the form of buddy step and center stand. Furthermore, it has presented its very first line of merchandise of custom t-shirts. Both the new accessories and merchandise will be available on the company’s app and website starting today with the purchase of the former slotted to begin January 2023 onwards.

“With the introduction of the Ola S1 Air, we have transformed the everyday scooter from being merely functional, to a sophisticated and technologically advanced product with the latest MoveOS features. Our mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is in sight,” added Aggarwal.

Read all the Latest Auto News here