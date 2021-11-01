Ola S1 Electric Scooter Booking for Next Batch Postponed to December 16 in India

Ola has announced that the purchase window for new orders of its electric Ola S1 scooters to December 16. The company had earlier stated that the purchase window for fresh orders from “reservers" would open from November 1.

“Reset has been done to ensure minimal wait times between purchase and delivery, and to prioritise existing orders," Ola Electric said in a statement. “Delivery windows for existing purchase orders remain unchanged," it clarified.

Ola has launched the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

While the initial speculation of Ola Scooter was 240 kilometers, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get 150 km all-electric range, but it will be real-life figure and not just a promised number.

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

