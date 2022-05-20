Ola S1 Electric Scooter Booking Window to Open in India Tomorrow - Details Here

Ola electric chief Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the booking window for the S1 and S1 Pro will open again tomorrow. Ola is giving options to it customers to choose finance and colour options online before finalizing the booking ahead of deliveries, which are expected to take place soon. Here are quick pointers before we tell you the features and variants-

1) Variants

Ola has launched the scooter in two variants, depending on the needs of the customers – S1 and S1 Pro. The first variant is a base variant will less range and features along with lower top speed. The top S1 Pro variant gets a top-end speed above 100 kmph, and more battery range of 181 km on a single charge among other benefits. The Ola S1 electric scooter is the base variant and is priced lower than the better-spec Ola S1 Pro top-spec variant.

3) Range

While the initial speculation of the Ola Scooter was 240 kilometres, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get a 181 km all-electric range, but it will be close to the real-life figure and not just a promised number. This range, however, is for the S1 Pro variant and not the S1 variant. The S1 variant gets a range of 121 km on a single charge.

4) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around 6.30 hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a home charge on the S1 Pro variant with a bigger battery pack. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 75 km range in just 18 minutes for both variants. The scooter will around five hours to completely charge using a regular plug at home in the S1 variant.

5) Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

