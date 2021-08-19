Ola S1 Electric Scooter Full Variant Wise Price List, Features, Range, Charging and More

Ola has recently launched its first ever electric scooter in India called the S1 at a starting price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). There’s also the S1 Pro scooter at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In light of recent subsidies announced by several state governments the Ola electric has good potential to perform in the Indian market. The S1 Pro variant of the scooter undercuts its closest competition by at least Rs 10,000. When the company opened bookings for the electric scooter it managed to garner over one lakh bookings in a single day. So now that it has finally arrived in the flesh, let’s take a closer look.

1) Variants

Ola has launched the scooter in two variants, depending on the needs of the customers - S1 and S1 Pro. The first variant is a base variant will less range and features along with lower top speed. The top S1 Pro variant gets a top-end speed above 100 kmph, more battery range of 181 km on single charge among other benefits. The Ola S1 electric scooter is the base variant and priced lower than the better-specced Ola S1 Pro top-spec variant.

State-Wise Prices Post Subsidy

STATE Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro

Delhi ₹ 85,099 ₹ 1,10,149

Gujarat ₹ 79,999 ₹ 1,09,999

Maharashtra ₹ 94,999 ₹ 1,24,999

Rajasthan ₹ 89,968 ₹ 1,19,138

Other states ₹ 99,999 ₹ 1,29,999

2) Range

While the initial speculation of Ola Scooter was 240 kilometers, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get 181 km all-electric range, but it will be a close to real-life figure and not just a promised number. This range, however is for S1 Pro variant and not the S1 variant. The S1 variant gets a range of 121 km pn a single charge.

3) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around 6.30 hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a home charge on the S1 Pro variant with bigger battery pack. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 75 km range in just 18 minutes for both variants. The scooter will around five hours to completely charge using a regular plug at home in the S1 variant.

4) Other Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

5) Colour Options

Ola has already confirmed to offer 10 colour options with the upcoming electric scooter, which will be the most diverse palette of shades for any EV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here