Ola Electric has launched the S1 e-scooter at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 in the country. It can be booked on the Ola app at a token amount of Rs 499 from today till August 31. The early access purchase window opens on September 1 while the regular purchase window opens from the very next day for all the buyers. Ola S1 deliveries will start from September 7 across the country.

The company also announced the launch of Move OS 3 during the festive season of Diwali later this year. Move OS 3 is the third iteration of the software at the helm of Ola electric scooters.

Speaking about Ola S1, it will an ARAI certified range of 141 km. It will come with three ride modes namely Eco, Normal and Sports with range of 128 km, 101 km and 90 km, respectively. Being built on the same platform as the S1 Pro, the electric scooter will have a top speed of 95 kmph which is the fastest in the segment. It will have a battery capacity of 3 kWh.

Available in Porcelain White, Jet Black, Neo Mint, Coral Glam and Liquid Silver, Ola S1 can be purchased with an EMI plan starting at Rs 2,999 and loan processing fee waiver.

Also Read: The Journey of Ola Electric: How a Start-up Became a Leader in India’s Electric Revolution

Some of the notable features in the Ola S1 will be Music, Navigation, Companion app and Reverse mode. It will support all future software updates including the Move OS 3 and beyond. During the launch event, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also promised of a bigger charging network. Ola will install more than 100 hyperchargers across the top 50 cities in the coming weeks.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here