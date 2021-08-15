Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 1 Lakh, S1 Pro Variant to Cost 1.30 Lakh

Ola has launched its first electric scooter in India at a starting price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the S1 and Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S1 Pro. In light of recent subsidies announced by several state governments the Ola electric has good potential to perform in the Indian market. The S1 Pro variant of the scooter undercuts its closest competition by at least Rs 10,000. When the company opened bookings for the electric scooter it managed to garner over one lakh bookings in a single day. So now that it has finally arrived in the flesh, let’s take a closer look.

1) Variants

Ola will launch the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

2) Range

While the initial speculation of Ola Scooter was 240 kilometers, Ola has confirmed that the scooter will get 150 km all-electric range, but it will be real-life figure and not just a promised number.

3) Charging Time

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

4) Other Features

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

5) Colour Options

Ola has already confirmed to offer 10 colour options with the upcoming electric scooter, which will be the most diverse palette of shades for any EV.

