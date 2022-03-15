Ola S1 Electric Scooter Next Purchase Window to be on March 17,18, New Paint Option Revealed

Ola has announced that the next purchase window for its S1 electric scooter will be open on March 17 and 18. The company also clarified that the customers who reserved the S1 Pro in the past will get priority access to purchase on March 17. Meanwhile, other customers can make their purchase on the 18th.

On occasion of Holi, the scooter will be also be introduced in a new ‘Gerua’ colour (pale orange). Gerua will be available on March 17 and 18 only, in addition to the existing 10 colour options.

In terms of looks, the Ola S1 is primarily based on the Eterra Appscooter, a dutch company that Ola took over a while ago. The only differences are the ola badge at the front and the S1 pro badge at the back.

The design, to be simply said, is simplistic. There are a few creases running all over the scooter with an over curvy design. It gets LED headlamps as well taillights. The scooter sits on rather good looking 12-inch alloy wheels and it is suspended with the help of a vertically placed monoshock at the front and a horizontally one placed at the back.

Now electric is the technology of the future and in accordance with that, the S1 comes with an exhaustive set of features. Starting with the riding modes, the S1 gets a normal and sport mode while the S1 pro gets an additional hyper mode.

The list of features might take a whole other video but a few of the ones that are worthy of mention include a keyless operation where the scooter operates with an app that you can download on your phone. The scooter then senses the proximity and unlocks itself as you come near it.

The S1 can also accommodate multiple driver’s profiles with different setups. Ola says that they will also add additional features such as geo-fencing and parental controls in future OTA updates.

The aim as per Ola was to reduce the friction in the day to day use of the scooter. Apart from the era-appropriate essentials like connectivity and GPS features the instrument cluster can also operate basic functions like boot open and close which we thought was quite clever.

Now if we are talking about the performance let’s start with the battery. Now the S1 gets a 2.97 kWh battery while the S1 pro gets a 3.98kWh battery.

Now since we are talking about the battery, it should also be said that except for the cells inside the battery, the Ola S1 is a completely localised product. Now, as we mentioned before the S1 pro gets an additional Hyper mode. With this, the scooter can reach up to a top speed of 115kmph which otherwise is topped at 85kmph in Sports mode in the standard S1.

