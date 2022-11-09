Ola S1 Electric Scooter Range Showcased at EICMA 2022, Entry in Euopean Market Soon

Ola Electric has showcased the S1 range of scooters at the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. The company has announced that it will enter the key European markets in Q1 2023 as part of its global expansion plans. Ola had earlier displayed the S1 electric scooters in Nepal.

Ola stated that it is engaged in talks with multiple local partners for a seamless retail & service network across key European countries. Furthermore, the company is also looking to start its operations in LATAM and ASEAN markets in the next phase.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world and making India the global epicenter for EVs. EICMA is our very first showcase in Europe and we are extremely proud to present our S1 scooters for customers in this market. We are confident that with our world-class EV products, we will grow the EV scooter market in Europe exponentially the way we have in India.”

Being India’s largest two-wheeler EV brand, Ola presently retails three scooters namely S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. The most affordable S1 Air was launched last month in India at a price of Rs 84,999. Powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and a 4.5KW hub motor, it will go on sale in April 2023 while bookings are slated to commence in February next year.

Ola Electric recently recorded a 60 percent month-on-month growth in October over its September performance.

