Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Being Probed After Catching Fire

Ola Scooter Fire: In light of the recent incident where an Ola S1 electric scooter caught on fire in Pune, government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the incidents have been noted and that further probe will be undertaken. The government is likely to depute independent experts to investigate the incidents who will travel to Pune and Vellore. The sources have clarified that both the products were tested and received approvals before hitting the markets. The experts will look into the structural factors or external factors that caused the fire.

After a scary video of its S1 Pro scooter on fire, Ola issued a statement reading “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe."

“Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days,” the statement added.

