Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Production Being Ramped Up, Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Video on Twitter

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of the Ola group, recently shared a video of Ola Futurefactory, the establishment in Tamil Nadu, where the much-awaited Ola Electric Scooters are being manufactured. At its launch, the company announced that the pre-orders would begin in September, followed by the commencement of deliveries in October.

It seems that the company is right on schedule as the production is in its full swing. In the video, the all-women manufacturing team is seen working hard to concoct the two-wheeler EV. Bhavish took to Twitter to share the video, and in the caption, wrote, “Sneak peek of the scooters in production. The women at the Futurefactory are ramping up production fast!” In addition, the caption included the hashtag ‘#JoinTheRevolution.’ The video ends with texts that say ‘Girl Power for Green Power. Building your scooters as fast as we can.”

Watch the video here:

Sneak peak of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast! #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/Z0eanudV8X— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 27, 2021

Since shared, the video has garnered several thousand likes and multiple retweets. “Future is electric,” wrote one user.

Future Is Electric ⚡️ https://t.co/vGPfcQdpha— Jigar Shah (@JigarSh) October 28, 2021

One user came up with a unique full form for the term OLA Scooters. Take a look.

Factory women workers are celebrating the job like a religious activity. OLA'S - Only Ladies Assembled Scooter https://t.co/MtSaWtbg6Q— Prasan Dutt (@duttprasan) October 28, 2021

Another user thanked Bhavish for creating such a massive opportunity for women in the area and bringing a change in the paradigm.

Congratulations to the Women at OLA, thanks @bhash for creating an opportunity to make a disruptive change https://t.co/5Pdm4AzDtk— Irina Ghose (@ighose) October 27, 2021

One user wrote, “Now we know India’s two-wheeler transition is really happening.”

Now this is something! Great going @bhash; now we know India two wheels transition is really happening! https://t.co/Jxy7wpRruy— Rajeev Suri (@rsuri54) October 27, 2021

Bhavesh has been regular with updating his followers on Twitter with the developments in the Futurefactory and keeps sharing a glimpse of the production plant and the product itself.

Here’s one with Bhavish sitting on one of the first Ola Electric Scooters and getting clicked with the entire production staff.

Happy Dussehra! May we all achieve our dreams!!🙂👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/kIzqhURzB5— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 15, 2021

Here are a few other glimpses of Ola’s dream product in all its glory.

Off to the ⁦@OlaElectric⁩ Futurefactory today for a morning ride on my S1 😀 pic.twitter.com/jqlbEAF7ux— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 23, 2021

The Ola E-scooters will come in two variants, i.e., S1 and S1 Pro. The former hones a 2.98kWh battery and boasts acceleration of 0-60kmph in 7 seconds.

The latter comes with a battery 1kWh higher than the former’s and can zoom from 0-60kmph in 5 seconds. The S1 promises a range of 121km on a full charge and comes with two riding modes – Normal and Sports – while the Pro variant promises a range of 181km and offers one extra riding mode, i.e., Hyper mode.

