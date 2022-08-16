Ola S1 Pro Freedom Edition: All You Need to Know

Ola Electric has launched S1 Pro Freedom Edition at a sticker price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Being limited to 1947 units, it comes in a special ‘Khaki Green’ colour. In addition, it carries unique decals and seat cover.

The company had teased the Freedom Edition on its various social media handles with a tagline – “On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made!”. And, finally the S1 Pro Freedom Edition debuted in a Khaki Green paint to mark the 1st anniversary of the electric scooter in the Indian market.

Identical to the regular version of the S1 Pro, the Freedom Edition too can be booked and purchased via the Ola app. Barring the new colour, it comes with the same features and specifications as the existing model of S1 Pro.

Ola S1 Pro Freedom Edition has an ARAI certified range of 181 km while the true range stands at 170 km. It can clock a top speed of 116 kmph as it gets a Hyper mode. The brand stated during the launch event that all its scooters including the Freedom Edition will be upgraded to Move OS 3 in the next couple of months around the festive season of Diwali.

Ola S1 Pro Freedom Edition is the most expensive edition in the entire company portfolio. Hence, Ola electric has rolled out an EMI plan of Rs 3,999 per month for people who are unable to pay the full amount in one go.

