Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube or Ather 450 Plus, Which Electric Scooter Should You Buy?

The electric vehicle revolution in India has gained momentum in the past couple of years. After a series of car launches, the focus is now on the two-wheeler segment. TVS Motors recently increased its stake in the EV segment with the launch of the iQube electric scooter. iQube is positioned against strong rivals that include Ather 450 and the Ola S1 Pro. While the EV scooter space still has a long way to go, these three offerings make for a great start. So which one should you go for?

Specification

Powering Ola S1 Pro is a hyperdrive electric motor that can produce a peak output of 8.5kW (11.3 bhp), 58 Nm of torque and a top speed of 115 kmph. Ola claims that S1 Pro's 3.9 kWh battery can deliver a real-life range of 135 km on a full charge. The electric scooter takes up to 6 hours to juice up the battery with its portable home chargers. In comparison, the new iQube scooter gets a 3.04 kWh battery pack with the base variant whereas the top-spec ST Trim gets a 4.56 kWh unit. TVS claims the base variant can deliver a range of 100 km and the top-spec can go up to 145 km on a full charge. The top model can charge can juice up 80 percent of its battery capacity in less than 5 hours with the portable charger.

Ather 450 comes with a 6kW PMS motor that can deliver 5.4 kW power and 26 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that 450's 2.9 kWh motor can deliver a range of up to 116km in a single full charge and touch a top speed of 80 km/h. The 0-80 percent charging can be completed in 3 hours 35 mins and the scooter comes with auto cut and surges protection feature

Price

In terms of pricing, Ols S1 Pro has an edge over the other two. It starts at Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) for the base variant whereas the TVS iQube comes with a price tag of Rs 98,564, marking a difference of a little over Rs 12,000. The top-spec of S1 Pro, however, is pricier at Rs 1.2 lakh in comparison to iQube S which is available at Rs 1.08 lakh. The price of TVS iQube ST, the top model, is yet to be announced but buyers can book it for Rs 999. The Plus and X variants of Ather 450 are available for Rs 1.18 lakh and Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

