Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro: What's Different?

Ola S1 electric scooter started its second innings in the Indian market on August 15, 2022. The e-scooter was reintroduced as the brand’s entry-level offering below the S1 Pro in the domestic market. Though there is not much of a difference between the two electric scooters as far as dimensions and features are concerned, when it comes to performance and price, they are poles apart. So, in this piece, let’s find out how different Ola S1 is from the Ola S1 Pro.

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro: Dimensions

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro have identical length, width and height at 1,859mm, 712mm, and 1,160mm, respectively. In fact, the wheelbase and ground clearance are also similar at 1,359mm and 165mm, respectively. The company has not changed the dimensions of both the scooters even one bit which is also evident from other factors such as boot space, seat height and seat length. The only real difference is kerb weight as the S1 Pro (125 kg) is 4 kg heavier than the S1 (121 kg).

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro: Features

As per the Ola Electric official website, both the scooters are heavily feature loaded in the form of Side stand alert, Reverse mode, OTA updates, Music, Bluetooth/GPS connectivity, Navigation and Remote boot lock/unlock. The S1 Pro gets the Cruise control feature as standard while it is missing from the S1.

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro: Suspension, Brakes & Wheels

Both the S1 and S1 Pro are based on the same tubular chassis while suspension duties are helmed by a single fork upfront and a mono shock unit at the rear. As for braking, both the electric scooters are equipped with a 220mm hydraulic disc at the front and a 180mm hydraulic disc at the rear alongside the CBS which comes as standard safety feature. Riding on Aluminium alloy wheels, the S1 and S1 Pro boast of 110/70 – R12 as front and rear tyres. So, there is no difference at all between the two scooters as far as these attributes are concerned.

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro: Battery, Range & Performance

Ola S1 is powered by a 3kWh battery pack which returns an ARAI-certified range of 131 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the S1 Pro is equipped with a heavier 4 kWh battery pack which gives an ARAI-certified range of 181 km on being fully charged. The S1 is offered with three ride modes namely Eco, Normal & Sports and the ‘Hyper’ mode is missing from it which comes with the S1 Pro. Also, the top speed of S1 is 95 kmph while the S1 Pro clocks a top speed of 116 kmph. The peak motor power, rated motor power and torque delivery for both the electric scooters is identical at 11.4 bhp, 6.7 bhp and 58 Nm. The charging time for a 100 percent charge varies for both the scooters as the S1 takes 5 hours while the S1 Pro takes 6 hours and 30 minutes. The 0-60 kmph sprint time for S1 stands at 5.9 seconds. The S1 Pro is much more agile and quick as it touches the 60kmph mark from standstill in merely 4.5 seconds.

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro: Price

Ola S1 was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Ola S1 Pro is retailed at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), post the deduction of FAME-II subsidy. The various incentives and subsidies offered by the state government are not included in the aforementioned price. So, as one can see, there is a massive difference of 40k between both the scooters.

So, in all, Ola Electric has made a wonderful decision to reintroduce the S1 scooter in India as it gives the buyers a highly affordable option without compromising much either on the features or the performance. However, if speed and adventure excites you while you always crave for something extra, then S1 Pro is the best suited vehicle for you.

