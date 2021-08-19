Ola S1 vs Simple One Electric Scooters Spec Comparison: Range, Features and More

EVs are the future and brands don’t want to miss an opportunity to establish themselves in this opportunity of the auto market. While the road for EVs in India is still a long one, the string of recent product launches suggests that the shift might just be faster than many expect. Recently, the Indian electric scooter market saw the introduction of two new electric scooters. While the launch of Ola S1 created a lot of buzz in the media, Simple’s One was comparatively less talked about.

But how do these two electric scooters fair on merit? Should their introduction worry the already established two-wheeler brands who will also be venturing into the electric vehicle market in the coming days? We find that and many other things as we compare these two new launches.

Range

The first thing that comes to mind when we talk about electric vehicles is their range and battery capacity. While Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro come with a claimed range of 121KM and 181KM, respectively, the Simple One has a clear upper hand with an offering of a maximum 236 KM range in full charge. The company claims that Simple One can travel 203 KM in eco mode. In terms of battery units, Ola S1 and S1 Pro have non-replaceable batteries of 2.98 kWh and 3.97. Simple One gets a 4.8kWH lithium-ion battery pack.

Charging

Ola S1 and S1 Pro can be charged fully in claimed 4.48 hours and 6.30 hours, respectively, with the help of a portable home charger. Meanwhile, the removable battery pack of Simple One can be charged 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours with any 15A charging socket.

Ride Modes and speed

Ola scooters come with three driving modes — Normal, Sport and Hyper. And while S1 can go up to 90kmph, the top speed of S1 Pro is 115 kmph. Simple has Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic mode options and the claimed top speed is 105 kmph.

Features

All these scooters come loaded with features. Simple One has 4G connectivity and offers features like touchscreen panel, Bluetooth connectivity, geo-fencing among many others. Meanwhile, Ola scooters have no physical key and can be accessed with ‘digital key’ via your phone. It also gets an anti-theft alert, geo-fencing, a battery that is flame-retardant and dust and water-resistant. In terms of convenience features, these scooters shave AI speech recognition, 7-inch touchscreen display and a lot of other features.

Price

Ola has priced (ex-showroom) the S1 and S1 Pro at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. The scooters will be available in the market from September 8, 2021. Simple One comes at a price tag of Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) and can be pre-booked in several states with a Rs 1,947 booking amount.

