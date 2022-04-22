Ola Scooter Allegedly Glitches on Speedbreaker Injuring Rider, Company Says Otherwise

At a time when electric two-wheeler manufacturers are finding themselves in quicksand, Ola seems to not catch a break from flooding complaints about its product on social media. In the same breath, Balwant Singh, an Ola customer from Guwahati, took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal about a grave accident that his son suffered.

In a series of tweets, Balwant Singh claimed that on a speed breaker, when the scooter is otherwise expected to use regenerative braking, a glitch forced it to accelerate instead. The resulting fall caused his son to suffer from a broken right arm and sixteen stitches on his left one. In a week since Blawant Singh posted the incident, it gained plenty of traction on social media. However, in another turn of events, Ola addressed the incident claiming that the rider was overspeeding.

@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

The Bengaluru-based manufacturer, in its statement, released the telemetry from the scooter at the time of the incident where the scooter showed no signs of malfunction. The speed trace found out that 25 minutes before the accident, the rider took the scooter to speeds north of 100kmph on at least five different occasions. The report also shows that the scooter reached a top speed of 115kmph as well.

Our statement on the Guwahati scooter accident pic.twitter.com/LbwDLXNh3P — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 22, 2022

In terms of the fall, Ola states that the telemetry reflected a panic braking situation wherein all three brakes including the front, back and regenerative braking was initiated at once at around 80 kmph. There was “no sudden torque or acceleration observed after braking”, and “there is nothing wrong with the vehicle”, Ola added.

