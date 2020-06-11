Ola to Provide Additional Safety Equipment to Drivers, Regularly Fumigate Cabs on Duty

Ola has launched a new initiative to improve vehicle standards. The newly launched initiative is aimed at ensuring all driver-partners have access to quality safety equipment such as masks, sanitizers, and disinfectant liquids, as they begin serving the mobility needs of citizens in their cities. This development comes shortly after the company committed Rs 500 Cr towards enabling a safe mobility experience for both citizens and driver-partners across the country.

Ola is also mandating a comprehensive safety protocol across 500+ fumigation centres in the country. This includes mandatory fumigation of vehicles every 48 hours and a driver health-check. Simultaneously, Ola executives ensure that drivers have access to hygiene materials such as hand sanitizers, masks, disinfectant liquids, amongst others. The materials are funded by Ola and drivers can also choose to get them reimbursed.

The company has stated that it has mandated installing a transparent plastic screen separating the driver and passenger seats and wearing masks. This will cover all modes of Ola’s offerings, including point-to-point, rentals and outstation services. Ola is also using its proprietary selfie-authentication technology to ensure driver-partners wear masks at all times while serving on the platform.

Also Watch: