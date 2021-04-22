Ola's Hypercharger Network For Electric Two-Wheelers to be Set up Across 1 Lakh Points in 400 Cities

Ola Electric has unveiled the Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months. The Hypercharger Network will be setup across 100,000 points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

Ola Hypercharger will also be the fastest two wheeler charging network. The Ola Scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range. Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities and will be found in city centers and dense business districts as stand alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more.

The Ola Hypercharger network, being built by Ola along with partners, will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter and the home charger will require no installation.

Announcing the plans, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this. By creating the world’s largest and densest 2-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric.”

Ola Hypercharger network will offer an effortless and seamless charging experience to Ola customers. They have to simply arrive at a charging location and plug their scooter into the charging point. Customers can easily monitor the charging progress in real-time on the Ola Electric app and the same app can be used to seamlessly pay for the charging as well.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here